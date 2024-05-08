Centric Wealth Management Purchases New Position in SoFi Select 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFY)

Centric Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Select 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 44,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,000. Centric Wealth Management owned about 0.14% of SoFi Select 500 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sofi Wealth LLC increased its position in SoFi Select 500 ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC now owns 27,500,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,863,000 after acquiring an additional 894,411 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Select 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Select 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $498,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in SoFi Select 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in SoFi Select 500 ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter.

SoFi Select 500 ETF Stock Performance

SFY stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.50. 241,715 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,311. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.20. The stock has a market cap of $724.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 1.06. SoFi Select 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.30 and a fifty-two week high of $18.67.

SoFi Select 500 ETF Profile

The SoFi Select 500 ETF (SFY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive SoFi US 500 Growth index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of US large-cap equities selected by market-cap. SFY was launched on Apr 11, 2019 and is managed by SoFi.

