Raymond James Raises True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) Price Target to C$10.50

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN – Free Report) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TNT.UN. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on True North Commercial REIT from C$8.75 to C$8.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. CIBC lifted their price objective on True North Commercial REIT from C$8.05 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st.

Get True North Commercial REIT alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on True North Commercial REIT

True North Commercial REIT Trading Up 0.7 %

True North Commercial REIT Company Profile

Shares of TNT.UN opened at C$9.65 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$8.96 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.34. True North Commercial REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$6.33 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.75. The firm has a market cap of C$144.65 million, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.25, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.41.

(Get Free Report)

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for True North Commercial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for True North Commercial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.