Request Trading Up 10.2% Over Last Week (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. Request has a total market cap of $124.73 million and approximately $1.96 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Request has traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Request token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000200 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00009318 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00011714 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001470 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62,414.81 or 1.00259124 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00013028 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00008643 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000074 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000058 BTC.

REQ is a token. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,653,404 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Request is request.network/blog. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. Request’s official website is request.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,653,404.1342715 with 999,653,403.2942715 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.12278231 USD and is down -2.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 129 active market(s) with $1,957,987.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

