Vizsla Silver (TSE:VZLA) PT Raised to C$4.75 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Vizsla Silver (TSE:VZLA – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$4.00 to C$4.75 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
VZLA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC boosted their target price on Vizsla Silver from C$2.80 to C$3.25 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Pi Financial upped their price objective on Vizsla Silver from C$2.85 to C$3.20 in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Vizsla Silver from C$2.75 to C$3.15 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Vizsla Silver from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday, April 19th.
Vizsla Silver Stock Performance
About Vizsla Silver
With a team of experienced natural resource professionals, Vizsla Silver Corp. is focused on growing shareholder value by exploring, developing and acquiring precious and base metal assets. The newly consolidated Panuco silver-gold project is an emerging high-grade discovery located in southern Sinaloa, Mexico, near the city of Mazatlán.
