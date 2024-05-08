Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $2.25

Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 2.25 per share on Monday, May 20th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th.
Seaboard Price Performance
SEB stock traded up $23.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3,250.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,060. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.54. Seaboard has a 52 week low of $3,048.01 and a 52 week high of $3,942.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.38.
Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $64.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter. Seaboard had a return on equity of 5.41% and a net margin of 2.85%.
About Seaboard
Seaboard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agricultural and ocean transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells pork products to further processors, food service operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.
