BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) Plans Dividend of $0.07

BP p.l.c. (LON:BP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
BP stock traded down GBX 6.70 ($0.08) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 503.70 ($6.33). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,493,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,560,774. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.78. BP has a twelve month low of GBX 441.05 ($5.54) and a twelve month high of GBX 562.30 ($7.06). The stock has a market capitalization of £84.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 750.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 501 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 483.51.
In other news, insider Murray Auchincloss bought 72 shares of BP stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 517 ($6.49) per share, for a total transaction of £372.24 ($467.64). In the last three months, insiders have purchased 82 shares of company stock valued at $41,974. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.
