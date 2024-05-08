Atea Pharmaceuticals (AVIR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.61) per share for the quarter.
Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.03). On average, analysts expect Atea Pharmaceuticals to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Atea Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:AVIR traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.89. The stock had a trading volume of 5,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,562. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.77 and a 1-year high of $5.19. The stock has a market cap of $327.62 million, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.57.
About Atea Pharmaceuticals
Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes antiviral therapeutics for patients with viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, an oral antiviral candidate that is in Phase 3 SUNRISE-3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.
