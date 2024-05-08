Costamare (CMRE) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The shipping company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $494.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.00 million. Costamare had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 25.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Costamare to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Costamare Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE CMRE traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.73. The company had a trading volume of 23,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,861. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.63. Costamare has a 12-month low of $7.71 and a 12-month high of $12.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Costamare Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.59%.

CMRE has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered Costamare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Costamare from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th.

