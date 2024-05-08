Vicinity Motor (VEV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Vicinity Motor (NASDAQ:VEV – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 14th.

Vicinity Motor (NASDAQ:VEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 2nd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.09 million during the quarter. Vicinity Motor had a negative net margin of 87.32% and a negative return on equity of 54.76%.

Vicinity Motor stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.75. The company had a trading volume of 677 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,129. The firm has a market cap of $34.25 million, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 0.57. Vicinity Motor has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.73 and a 200 day moving average of $0.80.

Vicinity Motor Corp. designs, builds, and distributes a suite of transit buses for public and commercial use under the Vicinity brand in the United States and Canada. It offers electric, CNG, and clean diesel buses, as well as electric trucks and spare parts. The company was formerly known as Grande West Transportation Group Inc and changed its name to Vicinity Motor Corp.

