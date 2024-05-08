Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.43 Per Share

Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.43 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Cabot’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.
Cabot has raised its dividend by an average of 3.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Cabot has a payout ratio of 21.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Cabot to earn $7.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.6%.
Cabot Stock Up 0.2 %
Cabot stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $101.27. The stock had a trading volume of 36,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,334. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.92. Cabot has a 12-month low of $63.73 and a 12-month high of $103.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.27.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts recently issued reports on CBT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Cabot from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Cabot from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cabot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.67.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CBT
Insider Transactions at Cabot
In other Cabot news, EVP Jeff Ji Zhu sold 55,233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total transaction of $4,413,669.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,767,331.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.
Cabot Company Profile
Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cabot
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- How to Read an Earnings Report | Step by Step Guide with Tips
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Datadog: In the Doghouse or Pullback to the Buyzone?
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Celsius Stock’s Post-Earnings Morning Dip, Better than Coffee
Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.