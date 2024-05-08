Howmet Aerospace Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:HWM)

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th.

Howmet Aerospace has increased its dividend payment by an average of 104.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Howmet Aerospace has a dividend payout ratio of 7.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Howmet Aerospace to earn $2.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.4%.

NYSE:HWM opened at $79.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.41. Howmet Aerospace has a one year low of $42.17 and a one year high of $80.35. The firm has a market cap of $32.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.41.

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 12.53%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.67.

In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 45,000 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.44, for a total value of $3,034,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 229,568 shares in the company, valued at $15,482,065.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

