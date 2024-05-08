Metis Global Partners LLC Has $1.49 Million Stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRI. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 12,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC raised its position in Thomson Reuters by 5.2% in the third quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 1.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 3.7% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters stock opened at $166.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $75.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.80, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $155.73 and its 200 day moving average is $147.30. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12-month low of $117.46 and a 12-month high of $168.28.

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.17. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 34.87% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.14%.

TRI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Thomson Reuters from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Securities upped their price target on Thomson Reuters from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.31.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

