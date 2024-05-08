National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.90

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.90 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

National Health Investors has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. National Health Investors has a payout ratio of 119.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect National Health Investors to earn $4.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 79.5%.

Shares of NYSE:NHI traded down $0.47 on Wednesday, hitting $65.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,440. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.48. National Health Investors has a 1 year low of $48.51 and a 1 year high of $66.10. The company has a quick ratio of 10.27, a current ratio of 10.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.95.

Several research firms have recently commented on NHI. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of National Health Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Health Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

In related news, Director Charlotte A. Swafford purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.69 per share, for a total transaction of $586,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 110,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,466,757.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

