Brookfield Property Preferred L.P. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 (NASDAQ:BPYPM)

Brookfield Property Preferred L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.3906 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.
Brookfield Property Preferred Stock Down 0.1 %
NASDAQ:BPYPM traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $14.39. 3,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,608. Brookfield Property Preferred has a 52-week low of $11.38 and a 52-week high of $16.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.37 and a 200-day moving average of $13.46.
Brookfield Property Preferred Company Profile
