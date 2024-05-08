Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRP) Declares $0.44 Quarterly Dividend

Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.
Enstar Group Stock Up 0.2 %
Enstar Group stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,366. Enstar Group has a 12-month low of $21.20 and a 12-month high of $26.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.09.
About Enstar Group
