Acumen Pharmaceuticals (ABOS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 14th. Analysts expect Acumen Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.29). On average, analysts expect Acumen Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

ABOS traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.41. The stock had a trading volume of 21,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,413. Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $11.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 19.01 and a current ratio of 19.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.84 and a 200 day moving average of $3.33. The company has a market cap of $204.87 million, a P/E ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 0.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Acumen Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $12.25.

About Acumen Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.

