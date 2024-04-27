National Bankshares Cuts True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) Price Target to C$8.50

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by National Bankshares from C$8.75 to C$8.50 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TNT.UN. Raymond James lowered their price objective on True North Commercial REIT from C$11.25 to C$10.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. CIBC boosted their price target on True North Commercial REIT from C$8.05 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st.
True North Commercial REIT Stock Up 0.7 %
About True North Commercial REIT
The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.
