National Bankshares Cuts True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) Price Target to C$8.50

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by National Bankshares from C$8.75 to C$8.50 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TNT.UN. Raymond James lowered their price objective on True North Commercial REIT from C$11.25 to C$10.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. CIBC boosted their price target on True North Commercial REIT from C$8.05 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st.

Shares of TSE:TNT.UN opened at C$9.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$144.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.53. True North Commercial REIT has a 12-month low of C$6.33 and a 12-month high of C$18.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.25.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

