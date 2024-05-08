Welch & Forbes LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Welch & Forbes LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 10,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 12,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IVW traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.41. The stock had a trading volume of 503,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,433,422. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.18 and a 200 day moving average of $77.77. The company has a market capitalization of $44.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.12. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $64.24 and a one year high of $85.56.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

