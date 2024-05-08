Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) PT Raised to $39.00

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at CIBC from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.81% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on WMB. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.55.

WMB traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $39.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,080,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,940,387. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.06. The company has a market capitalization of $47.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Williams Companies has a fifty-two week low of $28.27 and a fifty-two week high of $39.99.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 27.29%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Williams Companies will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

