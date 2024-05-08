Simmons Bank Has $9.82 Million Stock Position in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC)

Simmons Bank lowered its position in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Great Southern Bancorp were worth $9,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GSBC. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 8,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 1.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 110,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,313,000 after acquiring an additional 9,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Great Southern Bancorp alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Great Southern Bancorp news, VP Kevin L. Baker sold 625 shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $33,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 27.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GSBC shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Great Southern Bancorp from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Great Southern Bancorp from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

View Our Latest Report on Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:GSBC traded up $0.69 on Wednesday, hitting $53.11. The stock had a trading volume of 10,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,617. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.66 and a 1 year high of $61.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.30. The stock has a market cap of $619.16 million, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Great Southern Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.43%.

About Great Southern Bancorp

(Free Report)

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that provides a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Great Southern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Southern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.