Simmons Bank Boosts Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Simmons Bank raised its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $5,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AXQ Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 64.3% during the third quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 4,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 42,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,182,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 8,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 0.3 %

TXN stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $183.27. 2,438,945 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,628,601. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $139.48 and a 52-week high of $188.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $171.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.58.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.16% and a return on equity of 35.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 81.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $1,789,408.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,973,293.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $1,789,408.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,973,293.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 10,539 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.97, for a total value of $1,844,008.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,580,061.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 328,969 shares of company stock valued at $58,427,984 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

