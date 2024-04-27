Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Price Target Raised to C$14.00

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Free Report) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SES. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. ATB Capital set a C$13.00 target price on Secure Energy Services and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$13.00 to C$13.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. CIBC lifted their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Cormark lifted their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Secure Energy Services presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$13.25.

Secure Energy Services Price Performance

Shares of TSE SES opened at C$11.59 on Tuesday. Secure Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of C$5.81 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.92. The firm has a market cap of C$3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.58.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20. Secure Energy Services had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of C$451.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$429.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Secure Energy Services will post 0.6699029 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Secure Energy Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. Secure Energy Services’s payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Secure Energy Services

In other Secure Energy Services news, Senior Officer Michael Wayne Callihoo sold 8,000 shares of Secure Energy Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.25, for a total transaction of C$90,000.00. In other Secure Energy Services news, Senior Officer Michael Wayne Callihoo sold 8,000 shares of Secure Energy Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.25, for a total transaction of C$90,000.00. Also, Director Rene Amirault sold 731,807 shares of Secure Energy Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.35, for a total value of C$8,302,496.78. Insiders have sold 751,914 shares of company stock valued at $8,529,853 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Secure Energy Services

Secure Energy Services Inc engages in the waste management and energy infrastructure businesses primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments, Environmental Waste Management, Energy Infrastructure, and Oilfield Services. The Environmental Waste Management segment includes a network of waste processing facilities, produced water pipelines, industrial landfills, waste transfer, and metal recycling facilities.

