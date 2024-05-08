37,580 Shares in Amplify Inflation Fighter ETF (NYSEARCA:IWIN) Acquired by Centric Wealth Management

Centric Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Inflation Fighter ETF (NYSEARCA:IWIN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 37,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,000. Centric Wealth Management owned about 0.10% of Amplify Inflation Fighter ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Amplify Inflation Fighter ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWIN traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.92. The company had a trading volume of 85 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,185. Amplify Inflation Fighter ETF has a 1-year low of $20.99 and a 1-year high of $28.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.38. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 million, a PE ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.93.

Amplify Inflation Fighter ETF Company Profile

Featured Articles

The Amplify Inflation Fighter ETF (IWIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund seeks inflation-adjusted returns by primarily investing in a mix of stocks and commodity-linked instruments. IWIN was launched on Feb 2, 2022 and is managed by Amplify.

