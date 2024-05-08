Simmons Bank Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Simmons Bank reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 753 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Simmons Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Simmons Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $10,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% during the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWM traded down $1.47 on Wednesday, reaching $203.50. 14,186,002 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,918,738. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $202.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.37. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $211.88.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

