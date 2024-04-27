Jet2 (LON:JET2) Earns “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of Jet2 (LON:JET2 – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 1,900 ($23.47) price target on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on JET2. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a GBX 1,950 ($24.09) price objective on shares of Jet2 in a report on Friday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($22.23) price target on shares of Jet2 in a research report on Friday, February 16th.
Jet2 plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the leisure travel business primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in the package holiday and non-ticket retail activities, as well as passenger and charter aircraft operations.
