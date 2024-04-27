StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) PT Lowered to C$5.75 at National Bankshares

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by National Bankshares from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$5.75 to C$6.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$5.75 to C$6.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$6.06.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on StorageVault Canada
StorageVault Canada Price Performance
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider StorageVault Canada Inc. purchased 19,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,179.52.
About StorageVault Canada
StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than StorageVault Canada
- What does consumer price index measure?
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Alphabet Changes the Narrative with Its First-Ever Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for StorageVault Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StorageVault Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.