StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) PT Lowered to C$5.75 at National Bankshares

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by National Bankshares from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$5.75 to C$6.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$5.75 to C$6.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$6.06.

SVI opened at C$6.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 687.87, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.04. StorageVault Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$3.68 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$6.42 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.42. The stock has a market cap of C$2.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.33.

In related news, insider StorageVault Canada Inc. purchased 19,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,179.52.

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

