iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Stake Increased by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 994 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ESGD. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ESGD traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $79.66. The stock had a trading volume of 15,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,637. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.16. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $65.74 and a 52 week high of $80.20. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.83.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.