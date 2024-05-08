International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.27, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 22.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. International Flavors & Fragrances updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance
NYSE:IFF opened at $94.41 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.30. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 1-year low of $62.11 and a 1-year high of $97.49. The firm has a market cap of $24.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.02.
International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently -15.94%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Stock Report on International Flavors & Fragrances
International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile
International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than International Flavors & Fragrances
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Chegg Chokes on AI Attempt, CEO Talks it Up As He Passes Torch
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Does Logitech’s EPS Beat Signal the Rebound of Video Gaming?
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- MU Nears Breakout as Analysts Continue to Pound the Table
Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.