Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,132 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $7,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VDC. KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $204.80. 5,641 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,264. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.48. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $172.75 and a 1-year high of $204.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $200.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.02.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

