Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Acquired by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,466 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 877,589 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $40,360,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 33,535 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 14,153 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,112,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 68,894 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after buying an additional 24,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of UBER stock traded down $3.92 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.51. 16,641,596 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,802,586. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.83. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.07 and a twelve month high of $82.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.43 billion, a PE ratio of 81.87, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.39.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 18.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at $13,004,465.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,380.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UBER has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, April 5th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.65.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on UBER

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.