Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,830 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,452,271 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,654,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573,978 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Netflix by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,633,770 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,749,712,000 after acquiring an additional 96,938 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,121,104 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,006,483,000 after purchasing an additional 78,298 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 5.3% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,783,694 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,051,123,000 after purchasing an additional 139,165 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,393,628 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $903,834,000 after purchasing an additional 14,364 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Netflix stock traded up $2.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $608.53. 277,915 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,370,741. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $329.51 and a 1 year high of $639.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $602.85 and its 200 day moving average is $531.62. The firm has a market cap of $262.25 billion, a PE ratio of 42.05, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.3 earnings per share for the current year.

NFLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $555.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $725.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $631.15.

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.54, for a total transaction of $10,126,825.94. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,443.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.54, for a total value of $10,126,825.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,443.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total value of $38,707,632.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,379.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 155,298 shares of company stock valued at $89,753,167. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

