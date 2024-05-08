Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Raises Stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,971 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 526,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,888,000 after purchasing an additional 4,429 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 47,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 40,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 78,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 12,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 428,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,225,000 after acquiring an additional 170,635 shares during the period.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of FPEI stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.19. 10,604 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,623. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $16.44 and a 12 month high of $18.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.74.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Profile

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities.

