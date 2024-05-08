Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $7,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $320,000. Investment House LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 219.5% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 89,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,750,000 after buying an additional 61,177 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:TAN traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,059. Invesco Solar ETF has a 52-week low of $38.83 and a 52-week high of $74.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.88.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

