Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 771 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC reduced its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 771 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in C. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 27,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,245,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,078,000 after acquiring an additional 449,310 shares during the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $2,003,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 258,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,279,000 after purchasing an additional 21,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Citigroup stock traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $61.83. 362,491 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,433,947. The company has a market cap of $118.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.17 and a 12-month high of $63.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.95.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $21.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.46 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. Analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.72%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on C shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday, April 1st. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Citigroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.85.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

