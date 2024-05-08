TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $34.27 and last traded at $34.70, with a volume of 134018 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.26.

The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $820.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.44 million. TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 1.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on THS shares. Truist Financial lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, TreeHouse Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TreeHouse Foods

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THS. New South Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 29.0% during the first quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,120,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,630,000 after acquiring an additional 251,886 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 44,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Pullen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the first quarter worth $809,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

TreeHouse Foods Stock Up 2.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.38 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.04 and its 200-day moving average is $39.52.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private brands snacks and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking products, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, and candies; and beverage and drink mixes, including non-dairy creamer, coffee, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.