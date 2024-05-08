iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Position Lessened by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,985 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $6,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 160,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 21,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 45,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,771,000 after purchasing an additional 5,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWS traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,382. The firm has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.98. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $97.40 and a 52 week high of $125.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $121.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.84.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

