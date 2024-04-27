Rio2 (CVE:RIO) Lifted to “Outperform” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Rio2 (CVE:RIO – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$0.60 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$0.40.

Rio2 Price Performance

Shares of RIO opened at C$0.47 on Tuesday. Rio2 has a fifty-two week low of C$0.16 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$120.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.63 and a beta of 2.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 7.59.

Rio2 (CVE:RIO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rio2 will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Rio2 Company Profile

Rio2 Limited engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Canada, Peru, Bahamas, and Chile. It holds a 100% in the Fenix Gold Project covering an area of approximately 16,050 hectares located in Chile. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

