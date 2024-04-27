Parkit Enterprise (CVE:PKT) Given New C$0.75 Price Target at Raymond James

Parkit Enterprise (CVE:PKT – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from C$0.85 to C$0.75 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Parkit Enterprise Trading Up 5.1 %

Shares of Parkit Enterprise stock opened at C$0.62 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.61. Parkit Enterprise has a 1 year low of C$0.40 and a 1 year high of C$0.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$141.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.00 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.90, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 5.35.

Parkit Enterprise (CVE:PKT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$5.83 million for the quarter. Parkit Enterprise had a negative net margin of 21.29% and a negative return on equity of 3.31%. Research analysts forecast that Parkit Enterprise will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

About Parkit Enterprise

Parkit Enterprise is an industrial real estate platform focused on the acquisition, growth and management of strategically located industrial properties across key urban markets in Canada. The firm has parking assets across various markets in the United States of America. The firm seeks to invest in the United States.

