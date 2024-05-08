Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $297.41 Million Stock Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,997,215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 750,511 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 3.46% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $297,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Towercrest Capital Management grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 486,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares during the period. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 293,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,036,000 after purchasing an additional 7,346 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 236,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,868,000 after buying an additional 3,596 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 25,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 459,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,389,000 after buying an additional 11,010 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock remained flat at $26.13 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 351,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,493. The company has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.59. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $22.88 and a 1-year high of $26.37.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.