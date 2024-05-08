International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,847,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,930 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 2.56% of International Paper worth $319,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IP. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 2,281.8% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in International Paper during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 81.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP James P. Jr. Royalty sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $201,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,414,708. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 9,400 shares of company stock valued at $331,402 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of International Paper from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Argus downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America upgraded International Paper from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup raised shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.57.

International Paper Stock Up 0.4 %

IP traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.99. The company had a trading volume of 4,596,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,371,230. The company has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 79.27 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.22. International Paper has a 1-year low of $29.00 and a 1-year high of $41.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.84 and a 200-day moving average of $35.88.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). International Paper had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that International Paper will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

