Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Takes Position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP bought a new position in Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,881,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Dynatrace by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 235,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,864,000 after buying an additional 22,903 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Dynatrace in the 4th quarter worth about $1,556,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,038,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,717,000 after acquiring an additional 375,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 694,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,447,000 after acquiring an additional 134,792 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on DT. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Dynatrace from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.08.

Dynatrace Stock Performance

DT stock opened at $46.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.76. Dynatrace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.29 and a fifty-two week high of $61.41.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $365.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.64 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 14.44%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 14,242,929 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total transaction of $749,178,065.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,114,344 shares in the company, valued at $847,614,494.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Dan Zugelder sold 6,595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total transaction of $346,962.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,704,649.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 14,242,929 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total transaction of $749,178,065.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,114,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,614,494.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,278,591 shares of company stock worth $750,893,396 in the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dynatrace Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

