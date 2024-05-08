Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of REG. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 6,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Regency Centers by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

REG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on Regency Centers in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Regency Centers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $69.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Regency Centers from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.73.

Regency Centers Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ REG opened at $59.44 on Wednesday. Regency Centers Co. has a 12 month low of $54.72 and a 12 month high of $68.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.72 and a 200-day moving average of $61.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.16.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.73%.

Regency Centers Profile

(Free Report)

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.