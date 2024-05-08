1,634 Shares in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Bought by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 10,945.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,134,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,197 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4,360.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 801,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,216,000 after buying an additional 783,834 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,478,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,015,000 after buying an additional 231,382 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $17,485,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 525,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,485,000 after acquiring an additional 66,745 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SDY opened at $129.88 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.87 and a fifty-two week high of $131.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.56. The stock has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

