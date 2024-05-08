M&T Bank Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,682 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,973 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $3,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,065 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 11,157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LW. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Lamb Weston from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Lamb Weston from $128.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Lamb Weston from $132.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Lamb Weston from $138.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Lamb Weston in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.40.

Lamb Weston Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:LW opened at $85.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.41 and a fifty-two week high of $117.38. The stock has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.44.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). Lamb Weston had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 50.74%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

