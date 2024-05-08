Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $135.17

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $135.17 and last traded at $133.50, with a volume of 25125 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $131.90.

Several research firms have recently commented on HLI. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.46. The firm has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.31 and a beta of 0.67.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.94, for a total value of $128,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 25.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLI. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Houlihan Lokey by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 36,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. 78.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

