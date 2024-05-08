Brunswick Co. (BC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 on June 14th

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th.
Brunswick has increased its dividend by an average of 17.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years.
Brunswick Price Performance
Shares of NYSE BC opened at $81.69 on Wednesday. Brunswick has a 1-year low of $66.47 and a 1-year high of $99.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.18 and a 200-day moving average of $85.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.60.
Insider Transactions at Brunswick
In other news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 6,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total transaction of $526,960.02. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,973,427.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 6,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total value of $526,960.02. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,973,427.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Foulkes sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total value of $3,048,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 272,626 shares in the company, valued at $23,748,450.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,053 shares of company stock worth $4,602,880. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BC. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Brunswick from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Brunswick from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. B. Riley raised Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Brunswick in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.83.
About Brunswick
Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Brunswick
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Chegg Chokes on AI Attempt, CEO Talks it Up As He Passes Torch
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Does Logitech’s EPS Beat Signal the Rebound of Video Gaming?
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- MU Nears Breakout as Analysts Continue to Pound the Table
Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.