Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD) Insider Sime Armoyan Sells 15,000 Shares

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD – Get Free Report) insider Sime Armoyan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.95, for a total transaction of C$89,250.00.
Sime Armoyan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, April 11th, Sime Armoyan sold 10,900 shares of Knight Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.95, for a total value of C$64,855.00.
- On Monday, April 1st, Sime Armoyan bought 6,200 shares of Knight Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.25 per share, with a total value of C$32,550.00.
- On Monday, March 25th, Sime Armoyan acquired 351,000 shares of Knight Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.25 per share, with a total value of C$1,842,750.00.
Knight Therapeutics Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of TSE GUD traded down C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$5.87. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,543. Knight Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of C$4.35 and a 52 week high of C$5.95. The company has a market cap of C$593.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.69, a PEG ratio of -1,013.50 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.25, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.55 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.36.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have recently issued reports on GUD. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Knight Therapeutics from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Knight Therapeutics from C$5.25 to C$5.40 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Knight Therapeutics from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.
Knight Therapeutics Company Profile
Knight Therapeutics Inc develops, manufactures, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices worldwide. It offers Tafasitamab for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; Pemigatinib for metastatic cholangiocarcinoma; Akynzeo for prevention of chemotherapy-induced acute and delayed nausea and vomiting; Aloxi for prevention of acute nausea and vomiting associated with emetogenic cancer chemotherapy; Fostamatinib for chronic immune thrombocytopenia; Nerlynx for extended adjuvant breast cancer and metastatic breast cancer; Trelstar for advanced prostate cancer; Vidaza for myelodysplastic syndrome; Abraxane for metastatic pancreatic cancer; Halaven for metastatic breast cancer and soft tissue sarcoma; and Lenvima for advanced renal cell cancer and for differentiated thyroid cancer and unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma.
