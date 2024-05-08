Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD) Insider Sime Armoyan Sells 15,000 Shares

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD – Get Free Report) insider Sime Armoyan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.95, for a total transaction of C$89,250.00.

Sime Armoyan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Knight Therapeutics alerts:

On Thursday, April 11th, Sime Armoyan sold 10,900 shares of Knight Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.95, for a total value of C$64,855.00.

On Monday, April 1st, Sime Armoyan bought 6,200 shares of Knight Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.25 per share, with a total value of C$32,550.00.

On Monday, March 25th, Sime Armoyan acquired 351,000 shares of Knight Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.25 per share, with a total value of C$1,842,750.00.

Knight Therapeutics Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of TSE GUD traded down C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$5.87. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,543. Knight Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of C$4.35 and a 52 week high of C$5.95. The company has a market cap of C$593.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.69, a PEG ratio of -1,013.50 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.25, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.55 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Knight Therapeutics ( TSE:GUD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.05). Knight Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of C$74.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$78.37 million. Research analysts anticipate that Knight Therapeutics Inc. will post 0.0602815 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GUD. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Knight Therapeutics from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Knight Therapeutics from C$5.25 to C$5.40 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Knight Therapeutics from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GUD

Knight Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Knight Therapeutics Inc develops, manufactures, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices worldwide. It offers Tafasitamab for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; Pemigatinib for metastatic cholangiocarcinoma; Akynzeo for prevention of chemotherapy-induced acute and delayed nausea and vomiting; Aloxi for prevention of acute nausea and vomiting associated with emetogenic cancer chemotherapy; Fostamatinib for chronic immune thrombocytopenia; Nerlynx for extended adjuvant breast cancer and metastatic breast cancer; Trelstar for advanced prostate cancer; Vidaza for myelodysplastic syndrome; Abraxane for metastatic pancreatic cancer; Halaven for metastatic breast cancer and soft tissue sarcoma; and Lenvima for advanced renal cell cancer and for differentiated thyroid cancer and unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Knight Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.