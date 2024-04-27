Analysts Set GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) PT at $15.69

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.69.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GDS. StockNews.com raised shares of GDS to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of GDS from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th.

Get GDS alerts:

View Our Latest Report on GDS

GDS Stock Up 7.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GDS opened at $7.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. GDS has a twelve month low of $5.01 and a twelve month high of $15.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.15.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $360.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.21 million. GDS had a negative net margin of 43.25% and a negative return on equity of 8.90%. On average, equities analysts predict that GDS will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of GDS by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 83,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 27,038 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GDS during the 4th quarter worth about $292,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of GDS during the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of GDS by 258.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 608,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,551,000 after acquiring an additional 438,661 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GDS by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,404,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,289,000 after acquiring an additional 773,378 shares during the period. 33.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GDS

(Get Free Report

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.