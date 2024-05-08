Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (HTLF) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 10th

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the bank on Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th.

Heartland Financial USA has increased its dividend by an average of 14.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Heartland Financial USA has a dividend payout ratio of 25.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Heartland Financial USA to earn $4.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.0%.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTLF opened at $43.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.34. Heartland Financial USA has a 1 year low of $26.10 and a 1 year high of $44.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 0.98.

Heartland Financial USA ( NASDAQ:HTLF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.08. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $279.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Heartland Financial USA will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HTLF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Heartland Financial USA from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Raymond James raised Heartland Financial USA from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Heartland Financial USA from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

In other news, Director Robert B. Engel sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total transaction of $191,976.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,420. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

