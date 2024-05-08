HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp cut its holdings in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,056 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $3,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in HealthEquity during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in HealthEquity by 36.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in HealthEquity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in HealthEquity by 92.9% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. 99.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HQY shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. JMP Securities assumed coverage on HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “mkt outperform” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research lifted their price target on HealthEquity from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on HealthEquity from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on HealthEquity from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.17.

HQY stock opened at $80.38 on Wednesday. HealthEquity, Inc. has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $84.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 125.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.55.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. HealthEquity had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $262.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.56 million. On average, analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HealthEquity news, EVP Delano Ladd sold 2,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total value of $211,265.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,904.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jon Kessler sold 33,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total value of $2,694,784.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,106,739.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Delano Ladd sold 2,558 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total transaction of $211,265.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,904.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,322 shares of company stock valued at $5,682,895 in the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

